Israel acknowledges use of attack drones for 1st time

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military has confirmed one of its worst-kept secrets, publicly acknowledging for the first time that it uses unmanned aerial vehicles to carry out attacks. Israel is a world leader in UAV technology. But until Wednesday, the military censor barred official confirmation of the use of attack drones. In a statement, the censor’s office said it was permissible to report the use of attack drones as part of the military’s “ operational activity.” Israel has used drones to attack targets in Gaza for well over a decade, with human rights groups and international media reporting on the practice.

