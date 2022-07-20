Global success of ‘RRR’ signals breakthrough for Tollywood

NEW YORK (AP) — India’s film industry is one of the most vast and varied in the world. It’s really not one but many separate industries, including Bollywood, Tollywood and others — yet few of the country’s roughly 2,000 annual movies ever make much of a dent with Western audiences. That has changed emphatically with the action epic “RRR.” For the last nine weeks, it’s ranked as one of the most popular non-English language films on Netflix. Dubbed in Hindi and subtitled in 15 different languages, “RRR” is the most popular film from India ever on Netflix, charting among the top 10 films in 62 different countries. Along the way, it’s won the respect of Marvel director and Hollywood filmmakers.

