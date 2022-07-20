EU moves closer to imposing more sanctions on Russia

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union moved closer to imposing more sanctions on Russia after its 27 ambassadors backed a series of measures to ban gold imports and tighten export controls on some high-technology goods. The Czech Republic, which holds the EU presidency, said “the new measures will align the EU with G7 partners, reinforce implementation and close loopholes where necessary.” If no objections are raised by national capitals by early Thursday, it will be published in the official journal, after which details of the limited package will become available.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.