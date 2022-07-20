Biden to host African leaders for Dec summit in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’ll host leaders from across Africa for a summit in Washington in mid-December. The U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit will be held Dec. 13-15. Biden says the gathering will underscore the importance of U.S.-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities. Biden says those priorities include a commitment to democracy and human rights, responding to climate change and managing the effects of COVID-19 and future pandemics. President Barack Obama held a similar summit in 2014, when Biden was vice president. Obama’s summit followed his visit to Africa in 2013. Biden has not visited Africa since taking office.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.