National Archives asks Secret Service to probe deleted texts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives has requested a probe of “the potential unauthorized deletion” of text messages the Secret Service sent and received around the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The request Tuesday came in response to reports that the Secret Service erased texts after an inspector general requested them as part of an investigation into the insurrection. The National Archives wants the law enforcement agency to look into the matter and if it is determined the texts were deleted, send a report detailing what happened. The request also comes as the law enforcement agency is expected Tuesday to turn over all relevant records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.