FDA weighs oversight changes after Juul, formula troubles

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Food and Drug Administration is commissioning an independent review of the agency’s food and tobacco programs. Robert Califf’s announcement follows months of criticism over his agency’s handling of the baby formula shortage and e-cigarette reviews. Califf is trying to push past several controversies that have dominated his second stint running the agency. Califf says a non-governmental research group will convene experts to deliver the evaluations within 60 business days. The agency has been hammered for the delayed response to contamination problems at the country’s largest infant formula plant. It also has been criticized over its handling of a recent decision to ban all e-cigarettes from Juul.

