Study: Student gains last year narrowed COVID learning gap

New research shows students largely made academic gains this past year that paralleled their growth pre-pandemic and outpaced the previous school year. That’s according to a study released Tuesday by NWEA, a nonprofit research group that administers standardized tests. The study found that if rebounding occurs at the same pace it did in the 2021-2022 school year, the timeline for a full recovery would likely reach beyond the 2024 deadline for schools to spend their federal funds.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.