Myanmar’s Suu Kyi testifies in election fraud trial

By KIKO ROSARIO

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is testifying for the first time in an election fraud charge against her and two co-defendants. She denied the accusations Friday at the prison court in the capital. The army seized power from Suu Kyi’s elected government in February last year, claiming massive voting fraud in the 2020 general election, an allegation not corroborated by independent election observers. A conviction in the election fraud case could lead to Suu Kyi’s party being dissolved and unable to participate in a new election that the military promised will take place in 2023. Suu Kyi testified that she did not go beyond the country’s constitution in carrying out the 2020 general election.