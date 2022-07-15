Manchin wants Dems to pause budget bill, risking its fate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin says Democrats should delay a broad economic package until more data on inflation is available later this summer. The pivotal West Virginia Democrat made his remarks Friday on a statewide talk radio show. His demand would jeopardize the measure’s fate and delay a showdown over the party’s top priorities until the cusp of November’s congressional elections. Manchin said that if party leaders want to plan votes on the measure this month, they should limit it to provisions curbing pharmaceutical prices, extending soon-to-expire federal health care subsidies and reducing federal deficits. Manchin’s support is needed for Democrats to move legislation in the 50-50 Senate.

