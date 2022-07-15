Egypt to suspend its peacekeeping role in Mali, UN says

By BABA AHMED

Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The United Nations mission in Mali says that Egypt will suspend its participation in the peacekeeping force in the West African country by mid-August citing deadly attacks against its troops. Seven Egyptian peacekeepers have been killed in Mali so far this year. Olivier Salgado, spokesman of the U.N. mission in Mali, on Friday confirmed that Egypt will suspend its activities in Mali. Egypt currently contributes about 1,030 troops and 24 staff officers to the U.N. Mali mission. Mali has struggled to contain an Islamic extremist insurgency since 2012. The U.N. force has said that more than 250 of its peacekeepers and personnel have died in Mali since 2013, making that mission the deadliest of the U.N.’s peacekeeping missions worldwide.