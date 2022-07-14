UN: Optimism at new Colombia leader, but concern at killings

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Colombia says that “there are good reasons for optimism” about the country’s incoming left-leaning administration. But he warns that violence target at former combatants remains a chief obstacle to consolidating peace in Colombia. Carlos Ruiz Massieu told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that four former combatants were killed in just the last two weeks, bringing the total number of such killings to 331 since the 2016 signing of a peace agreement between the government and Colombia’s main rebel movement. Ruiz says that the lives of those who laid down their arms must be safeguarded.