Clintons interview Kim Kardashian, Steinem on Apple TV+ show

NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Rodham Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, interview the likes of Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion and Gloria Steinem for their upcoming streaming series. Apple TV+ released a roster of the former secretary of state and her daughter’s series, “Gutsy,” and a premiere date of Sept. 9. The eight-part series is based on their book, “The Book of Gutsy Women.” The Clinton team’s docuseries also features conversations with Dr. Jane Goodall, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and others. The Clintons announced the formation of a film production company at the end of last year.