Report: Mistakes, not Liverpool fans, caused CL final fiasco
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
AP Sports Writer
French senators say the chaos outside the national stadium that marred the Champions League soccer final was due to a series of mistakes by police and officials and not because of the actions of previously blamed Liverpool fans. The senators made a series of recommendations to fix problems ahead of the Rugby World Cup next year and the 2024 Olympics that France will host. The findings of a report into the May 28 final were released Wednesday after the fiasco drew worldwide attention to heavy-handed policing and raised questions about how France manages security at big events. Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the final.