Jan. 6 hearings: What we’ve learned, and what’s next

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Through seven hearings this summer, the House Jan. 6 panel has maintained consistent themes: Donald Trump’s stubborn resistance to advisers who told him that Joe Biden won the election, and the former president’s role in inciting the Capitol insurrection. Each hearing has had a separate focus, but the nine-member panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack has not strayed from its central findings that Trump made historically unprecedented moves to overturn his own defeat in the 2020 election and turned a blind eye to the violence as his supporters beat police and broke into the Capitol to defend him.