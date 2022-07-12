Panamanians angry over inflation press on with protests

By JUAN ZAMORANO

Associated Press

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Frustrated Panamanians have taken to the streets in protest for more than a week, building upon anger over fuel prices that have nearly doubled to make known their general dissatisfaction with the government of President Laurentino Cortizo. The protests grew Tuesday despite Cortizo’s promise a day earlier to extend a freeze on gasoline prices to all Panamanians rather than just the public transport system. Thousands marched in the capital and cities across Panama, while roadblocks brought traffic to a standstill on the Pan-American Highway.