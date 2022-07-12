Nominees from ‘Succession,’ ‘Squid Game’ react to Emmy nods

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nicholas Braun of “Succession” was pacing the streets of Soho in Manhattan, unable to stop moving and feeling “a little manic.” “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was hunkering down to write season two, but took a break for a bottle of Champagne. They and many others expressed joy after being nominated for Emmy awards. The Emmys air Sept. 12 on NBC. “Succession” received a leading 25 Emmy nominations and “Squid Game,” the first non-English language series to vie for television’s top honor, earned a best drama nomination and 13 other bids.