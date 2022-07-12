Cubans detained after landing in Florida as migration soars

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. immigration officials say 25 Cuban migrants landed in South Florida on Tuesday. It’s the latest arrival, part of a mass migration from the island to escape political and economic troubles. The group was seen off the side of the road by a beachside park in Key Biscayne, Florida, and included women and a few children. Between last October and May, Customs and Border Protection officials have found and detained about 1,000 Cubans arriving in Florida. The U.S. Coast Guard says it has stopped more than 3,000 Cubans at sea since last October.