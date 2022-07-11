US seeks extradition of Palestinian attacker in Jordan

JERUSALEM (AP) — The U.S. says it is still seeking the extradition of a Palestinian woman in Jordan convicted of aiding a suicide bomber in Jerusalem in 2001. But it declined to comment on a request from the family of one of the victims for a meeting with President Joe Biden when he visits Israel later this week. The family wants him to press Jordan, a close American ally, to send Ahlam Tamimi to the U.S. for trial. Tamimi was released by Israel in a 2011 prisoner swap with the Hamas militant group and sent to her native Jordan, where she lives freely. Jordan has rebuffed U.S. calls to extradite her.