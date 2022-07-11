Train collision leaves two rail employees hospitalized in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two trains collided Monday morning in South Carolina, causing one of them to derail and leaving two railway employees hospitalized. Columbia-Richland Fire Crews arrived on the scene shortly after the incident occurred around 8:20 a.m. No additional injuries are expected, according to Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins, and a diesel fuel leak has been contained. While crews are working to reopen the line, Jenkins says that could take hours. Still, the fire chief doesn’t expect local traffic, or the environment, to be negatively affected by the incident.