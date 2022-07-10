Jesuits in moment of silence in Mexico for murdered priests

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Roman Catholic Church has began a special round of prayers for peace after two Jesuit priests and a tour guide were slain June 20. Jesuits in Mexico held a moment of silence Sunday for the priests allegedly killed by a local drug gang leader as they tried to protect the guide. The Jesuits say they won’t leave the Tarahumara mountains, where the order has ministered to the Rarámuri Indigenous community for centuries. The Mexican Council of Bishops has called on parishes nationwide to put photos of dead nuns and priests in their churches Sunday and to hold Masses for all those killed in gang-fueled violence.