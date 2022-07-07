Man charged with torching Pan-African flag flying on pole

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested the man who used a flamethrower set fire over the weekend to a Pan-African flag flying on a pole outside the headquarters of the Uhuru Movement, a Black international socialist group based in Florida. The 19-year-old Tampa man, who is Black, was booked Thursday into the Pinellas County jail on a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge. Security video released by the Uhuru Movement shows the driver of a white sedan pulling up outside the group’s St. Petersburg headquarters Saturday morning. The driver pulls a flame thrower from the trunk and shoots a tower of fire at the flag flying 30 feet above the ground.