Former Polish officials claimed as spyware hacking victims

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A rights watchdog says former officials in Poland have been identified among the victims of attempted phone hacking with the use of the powerful Pegasus spyware developed by Israel’s NSO Group. Amnesty International says it confirmed the new victims of spying in collaboration with Poland’s Gazeta Wyborcza daily. The daily identified the alleged victims Thursday as former deputy treasury ministers Pawel Tamborski and Rafal Baniak, as well as some advisers in the previous liberal government. They were linked to the 2014 sale of state chemical giant CIECH to a private investor. The current conservative government, which won power in 2015, says the company was sold at a loss and blames members of the previous administration.