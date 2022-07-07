Skip to Content
Beijing mandates COVID vaccines to enter some public spaces

By HUIZHONG WU
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The Chinese capital has issued a mandate requiring people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before they can enter some public spaces including gyms, museums and libraries. Exceptions are only available to those who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons. Li Ang, a spokesperson at Beijing’s municipal health commission, says the list of public places does not include restaurants and offices. The health app that shows a person’s latest PCR test results has been updated to make it easier to access their vaccination status. The new mandate goes into effect on Monday.

