10th body recovered from Italy’s melting Marmolada glacier

ROME (AP) — Rescue crews in northern Italy have recovered a tenth body following a deadly avalanche sparked by the collapse of a chunk of melting glacier. Alpine rescue crews used dogs and drones to find the remains on the Marmolada glacier east of Bolzano. To date only six of the 10 bodies have been positively identified, including those of two Czech citizens on Thursday. Crews have found body parts at the site of Sunday’s disaster, evidence of the fierce force of impact of the avalanche on the hikers.