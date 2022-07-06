Prosecutor: Fatal Italy avalanche likely unpredictable event

By LUCA BRUNO and FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

CANAZEI, Italy (AP) — Conditions in the Italian Alps were too unstable Wednesday for search teams and dogs to work on the mountain where five people remained missing after a fatal weekend avalanche. Seven people were killed after an enormous chunk of a glacier on Marmolada mountain broke off Sunday. It sent an avalanche of ice and rocks thundering across a trail where hikers were enjoying warm, sunny weather. Rescuers say they hope the temperature will dip Thursday, lessening the risk of more avalanches. A prosecutor told Italian state radio Wednesday that he’s opened a formal investigation to determine if any negligence was involved. But he says it appears the avalanche couldn’t have been anticipated.