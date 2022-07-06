Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank arrest raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has shot and killed a Palestinian man during an arrest raid near the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. The army said Wednesday that during one of a series of raids carried out across the Palestinian territory, its troops fired at a suspect who attempted to escape arrest in the village of Jaba. The statement said the army was there to arrest suspects involved in terror operations but didn’t elaborate. The Palestinian Health Ministry issued a statement saying it received confirmation of the death of Rafiq Riyad Ghannam from the agency that coordinates affairs with Israel.