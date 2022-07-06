EXPLAINER: How UK Conservatives can change their leader

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s beleaguered Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fighting for his political future, after two of his top Cabinet ministers walked out of their jobs and a string of more junior ministers resigned following months of political chaos. Many opponents, including those within his own Conservative Party, have openly called for Johnson to go. But he has shown no sign of quitting, and it may be up to a powerful Conservative group known as the 1922 Committee to oust him before the next general election. Under current party rules, a year must pass before another formal leadership challenge can take place. But the committee has the power to change the rules to allow a fresh confidence vote sooner.