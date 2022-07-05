Morocco accused of blocking UN visit to Western Sahara

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The pro-independence Polisario Front is accusing Morocco of obstructing a visit by the U.N. envoy for the disputed Western Sahara region and is calling on the United Nations to reveal the reasons why. On Friday, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced that the secretary-general’s personal envoy would “conduct a new phase of visits” to all concerned parties in the region “in the coming days.” But he said Monday that envoy Stephane de Mistura would not visit Western Sahara “during this trip.” Morocco annexed Western Sahara in 1975, sparking a conflict with the Polisario Front.