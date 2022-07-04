Canada sets $15B deal over Indigeneous child welfare flaws

OTTAWA (AP) — The Canadian government says it has signed a $15.6 billion agreement to compensate First Nations children and families harmed by chronic underfunding of child welfare. The Assembly of First Nations and plaintiffs in two class action lawsuits agreed to the deal anounced Monday. The government’s Indigenous agency says the settlement is the largest in Canadian history. The settlement accounts for half of an overall $31 billion deal that aims to reform Canada’s child welfare system, including five-year funding for the First Nations Child and Family Services program.