Texas inmate asks to delay execution for kidney donation

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate who is set to be put to death in less than two weeks has asked that his execution be delayed so he can donate a kidney. Ramiro Gonzales is set to receive a lethal injection on July 13 for fatally shooting 18-year-old Bridget Townsend, whose remains were found nearly two years after she vanished in 2001. In a letter Wednesday, Gonzales’ lawyers asked Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to grant a 30-day reprieve. The Death Penalty Information Center says such requests for death row inmates to make organ donations are rare.