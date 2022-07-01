New York legislative text detailing new gun rules released

By MARINA VILLENEUVE

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers are reviewing the specifics of plans to remove a barrier to getting a concealed carry handgun permit in light of a recent Supreme Court ruling, while also placing new restrictions on who can get a permit and limiting where people can carry firearms. Gov. Kathy Hochul released the text of the legislation early Friday morning, as the Legislature’s continued a special legislative session the Democratic governor called with the intent of overhauling its century-old law for carrying guns and limiting the proliferation of firearms in public.