Execution dates scheduled for 6 Oklahoma death row inmates

By KEN MILLER

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals set execution dates for six death row inmates just hours before an attorney for one planned to ask for a rehearing in his case. The court on Friday set dates for James Coddington, Richard Glossip, Benjamin Cole, Richard Fairchild, John Hanson and Scott Eizember, starting Aug. 25 with Coddington and followed on Sept. 22 with Glossip. Glossip’s attorney Don Knight says he plans to file for a new hearing based on a report from a Houston law firm that contends Glossip is innocent. Knight says the court should remove Glossip’s execution date until it has considered the report. Glossip was hours from being executed in September 2015 when prison officials realized they had received the wrong lethal drug.