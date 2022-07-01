Essence Festival allowing negative COVID tests for admission

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In a major reversal of policy, the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture said Friday that it will allow attendees to show a negative COVID test result for admission to its ticketed concerts in the Superdome and other events. Previously, Essence had said proof of a COVID vaccination was mandatory for admission. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports those opting to show a negative test must use results from a testing facility, not a home COVID test. The policy change, announced via social media early Friday, comes too late for some fans who already canceled flights and hotel rooms or sold their tickets because of the announced vaccination requirement.