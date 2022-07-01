Brazil’s da Silva hints at 1-term presidency if elected

By DÉBORA ÁLVARES

Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva says that he’s likely to serve only one term if he wins back the presidency in October’s election. He told Metropole Radio on Friday that he wouldn’t be thinking about reelection, but governing for four years and handing over the presidency while leaving Brazil “looking great.” Da Silva would turn 77 before taking office if elected. He served two terms from 2003 to 2010 and leads the far-right incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro in polls. Some indicate he might gain a first-round victory, avoiding the need for a runoff between the top two finishers.