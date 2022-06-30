Sudan’s internet access disrupted ahead of anti-coup rallies

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — An advocacy group says Sudanese authorities have disrupted internet access ahead of scheduled mass protests denouncing last year’s military coup and demanding the immediate transfer of power to civilians. Netblocks.org said in a statement that the disruption was recorded across many mobile and fixed-line internet providers, including state operator Sudantel, leaving national connectivity at only 17 percent of its ordinary levels on Thursday. Sudan’s leading pro-democracy coalition, Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change have called for a nationwide protest on Thursday to reiterate their demand for a reversal of the Oct. 25 military coup.