Mudslide in northeast India leaves 14 dead, over 30 missing

By WASBIR HUSSAIN

Associated Press

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Pounding rain following weeks of heavy downpours has triggered a mudslide in northeast India that killed at least 14 people and left more than 30 others missing. Disaster response workers, police and local villagers are trying to rescue those buried under the debris in Noney, a town in Manipur state. An official says seven of the confirmed dead were members of a volunteer army and the missing include five Indian Railway officials. Continuous rainfall over the past three weeks has wreaked havoc across India’s northeast and in neighboring Bangladesh. Around 200 people have been killed in heavy downpours and mudslides in India’s northeast in recent weeks, while 42 people have died in Bangladesh.