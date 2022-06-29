Alex Murdaugh charged in money laundering and drug scheme

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Once prominent and soon-to-be disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been indicted again. This time prosecutors say his crimes extended to an eight-year money laundering and painkiller ring with a friend and former client charged with trying to help him commit suicide. Prosecutors say Murdaugh wrote 437 checks worth $2.4 million that Curtis “Eddie” Smith cashed over eight years, keeping some of the money for himself and giving some to a distribution network for the painkiller oxycodone. Still unsolved are the shooting deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and younger son at their home more than a year ago. In all, Murdaugh has been indicted 16 times and faces 81 charges he stole $8.4 million from his law firm and clients.