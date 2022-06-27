Hamas says captive Israeli’s condition has deteriorated

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Hamas rulers say the condition of one of the Israelis it is holding captive has deteriorated. Monday’s announcement marked a rare piece of information about the Israelis in Hamas captivity. The Islamic group has given no details on the conditions or whereabouts of its prisoners, and it has never allowed the Red Cross to visit them. Hamas is believed to be holding the remains of two soldiers killed during a 2014 war. In addition, it is believed to be holding two Israeli civilians who wandered across the Gaza frontier.