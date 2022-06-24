Troubled at home, France’s Macron remains a key world player

By SYLVIE CORBET and BARBARA SURK

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Emmanuel Macron appears weakened at home after parliamentary elections forced him into political maneuvering. But abroad, the French president has the resources to remain one of the most influential world leaders. France’s foreign allies closely watched Sunday’s elections that gave Macron’s alliance the most seats but saw it lose its majority in the National Assembly — France’s most powerful house of parliament. The outcome has made the 44-year-old centrist’s life significantly harder at home. Yet it is not expected to derail his international agenda in the immediate future. The French president holds substantial powers over foreign policy, European affairs and defense. He is also the commander-in-chief of the country’s armed forces.