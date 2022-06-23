UN expert: Myanmar’s pledge for clean polls ‘preposterous’

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A U.N. expert says military-ruled Myanmar’s promise of free and fair elections next year is “preposterous.” Tom Andrews, the U.N. special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, said Thursday the military has been working hard to “create an impression of legitimacy” after ousting the government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a February 2021 takeover. Andrews said there can be no free and fair election if opponents are locked up or on death row. He warned the international community not to fall for the army regime’s propaganda, calling it an “outrage.” The army seized power citing widespread fraud in the 2020 general election and has promised new polls in 2023.