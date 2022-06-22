Bulgaria’s no-confidence vote could hamper EU expansion

By VALENTINA PETROVA and STEPHEN McGRATH

Associated Press

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Lawmakers in Bulgaria are set to vote on a no-confidence motion against the country’s coalition government. If approved on Wednesday, the motion could topple the centrist prime minister and further stall efforts by Balkan countries to join the European Union. A center-right opposition party filed the motion last week, citing the government’s handling of public finances and economic policy in the face of rising inflation. Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has pushed for a resolution to a bilateral ethno-cultural dispute that has blocked North Macedonia’s bid to join the EU. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 has prompted the EU to consider speeding up its membership drive in the Western Balkans.