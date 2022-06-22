Airman in custody in probe of Syria blast injuring US troops

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Air Force airman has been taken into custody in connection with an April explosion that injured several U.S. troops at a base in eastern Syria. Rose Riley, an Air Force spokeswoman, says the airman was placed in pretrial confinement by his commander after a review of the investigation. An initial hearing on the matter is expected to take place Wednesday. Riley says no charges have yet been filed, and the airman’s identity will not be released unless he is charged.