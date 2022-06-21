Japan PM says dialogue with China, S. Korea key to stability

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says talks with China’s leader are key to regional and international peace and stability amid growing tensions over territorial disputes and Beijing’s increased military activity around Japan. Asked about a possible summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping when the countries mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in September, Kishida said nothing has been decided but that dialogue is important. He also said talks with South Korea are important because of the worsening security environment in the region, but that they depend on progress in their disputes over wartime history. Kishida was speaking at a party leaders’ debate ahead of July parliamentary elections.