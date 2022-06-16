Man gets caught between NYC subway train and platform, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City transit official says a subway rider has died after getting trapped in the space between the train and the platform in Brooklyn. New York City Transit President Richard Davey said Thursday that the doors of the Q train had closed when rider Marcus Bryant became trapped between the platform and the car just before midnight Wednesday. Police had earlier reported that witness accounts suggested the man got caught in the door. But Davey says that didn’t happen, and police say they will abide by transit agency findings. Bryant died at a hospital.