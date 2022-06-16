EXPLAINER: Why Rwanda and Congo are sliding toward war again

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The threat of war with neighboring Congo is simmering under the tidy surface of Rwanda’s capital as the East African nation hosts the British prime minister and other world leaders next week for the Commonwealth summit. Decades-old tensions between Rwanda, one of Africa’s most effective militaries, and Congo, one of its largest and most troubled countries, have spiked anew along their shared border. Alarm has reached the point where Kenya’s president has urged the immediate deployment of a newly created regional force to eastern Congo to keep the peace. Here’s what’s at stake.