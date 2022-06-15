Suspect in killing of man on NYC subway pleads not guilty

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The man charged with shooting and killing a passenger on a New York City subway train has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge as his lawyer suggested that someone else might be to blame. Andrew Abdullah softly spoke the two-word plea as he responded to an indictment announced Wednesday by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Defense lawyer Kristin Bruan told a state judge that a person fitting the shooter’s description turned in a gun after the shooting of passenger Daniel Enriquez. And she said five individuals could not identity her client in a lineup.