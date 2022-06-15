Iran says rocket launch coming after photos show preparation

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has acknowledged it plans two tests for its new solid-fueled rocket after satellite photos showed preparations at a desert launch pad previously used in the program. That’s even as tensions remain high over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program. The Islamic Republic will launch its satellite-carrying Zuljanah rocket twice more after conducting a previous launch. That’s according to a report Wednesday by the state-run IRNA news agency quoting Defense Ministry spokesman Ahmad Hosseini. He did not elaborate on a timeframe for the tests, nor said when the previous launch occurred. Satellite images taken Tuesday by Maxar Technologies showed preparations at a launch pad at Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s rural Semnan province.