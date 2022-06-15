EXPLAINER: The last-ditch plan to have Pence stop Biden win

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot plans to focus its hearing Thursday on the pressure that Donald Trump put on Vice President Mike Pence in a last-ditch and potentially illegal plan to stop Joe Biden’s election victory. Trump seized on the unorthodox proposal from conservative law professor John Eastman to have Pence turn back the electors when the vice president presided over Congress to certify the election results on Jan. 6, 2021. Dozens of court cases challenging the 2020 presidential election had collapsed. So Trump turned to the Eastman plan as a last resort to stay in office.