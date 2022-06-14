Native children’s remains to be moved from Army cemetery

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM

Associated Press

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — The Army has started disinterring the remains of eight Native American children who died at a government-run boarding school that operated in Pennsylvania between 1879 and 1918. The disinterment process began over the weekend in a cemetery on the grounds of the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle. Custody of the remains will be transferred to the children’s closest living relatives. It is the fifth such process since 2017. More than 20 sets of Native remains were transferred to family members in earlier rounds. The Carlisle school housed thousands of Native children who were taken from their families and forced to assimilate to white society.