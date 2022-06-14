MEPs object to including gas, nuclear in green investment

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European lawmakers from two committees objected Tuesday to including gas and nuclear in the EU’s list of sustainable activities, in a blow to the bloc’s executive arm. The European Commission earlier this year proposed including nuclear energy and natural gas in its plans for building a climate-friendly future, dividing member countries and drawing outcry from environmentalists as “greenwashing.” The resolution will now be examined by the whole EU Parliament next month. The Commission will need to withdraw or amend its regulation if an absolute majority of lawmakers oppose it.